Parents file suit after daughter drowns while kayaking on local river

PITTSBURGH - The parents of a kayaker who drowned after being swept over a dam on the Ohio River last year are suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Brittany Evans and Helene Brandy were killed when they went over the Dashields Dam in May last year.
What we know about the lawsuit, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Now Evans' parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
TRENDING NOW:
- 15-year-old boy found shot to death
- Man walks nearly 20 miles to get to job after car breaks down, boss gives him his own vehicle
- Police investigating possible racial motivations for attack at local bar
- VIDEO: Man Accused of Murdering Woman With Pipe Was "Awoken By Demons"
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}