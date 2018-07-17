  • Parents file suit after daughter drowns while kayaking on local river

    PITTSBURGH - The parents of a kayaker who drowned after being swept over a dam on the Ohio River last year are suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Brittany Evans and Helene Brandy were killed when they went over the Dashields Dam in May last year.

    Now Evans' parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

