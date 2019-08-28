PITTSBURGH - One man was arrested and a second was able to get away from police after reports of a shooting led to a pursuit.
Investigators said the call came in about 8:30 for gunshots in the 300 block of West 15th Avenue in Homestead.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A short time later, police said there was a pursuit with two men in a vehicle that were both armed. The pursuit went into Duquesne where the man jumped out and ran.
One gun was also found when the men tried to run off.
TRENDING NOW:
- Recall alert: 5.7 million kids' Contigo water bottles recalled
- Death penalty being sought for suspect in shooting death of off-duty Pittsburgh officer
- Jeep crashes off road, partially over hillside to avoid hitting school bus
- VIDEO: Added police presence at local high school after BB gun found
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}