    PITTSBURGH - One man was arrested and a second was able to get away from police after reports of a shooting led to a pursuit.

    Investigators said the call came in about 8:30 for gunshots in the 300 block of West 15th Avenue in Homestead.

    A short time later, police said there was a pursuit with two men in a vehicle that were both armed. The pursuit went into Duquesne where the man jumped out and ran.

    One gun was also found when the men tried to run off.

