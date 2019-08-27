  • Man with disabilities describes brutal attack on recreational trail

    HOMER CITY, Pa. - It's a video that's causing anger in an Indiana County community — a young man with intellectual and physical disabilities being punched by a group of people.

    Police say the attack was unprovoked, and left him with bruises on his head, chest and face. 

    Four people are now facing charges for the attack, and are in jail at the request of investigators. 

    Anyone who would like to send a card can send it to the following address:

    Brittany Burkett
    In lieu of: Cody
    P.O. Box 82
    Homer City, Pa. 15748

