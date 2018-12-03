The ‘90s are back!
Hootie & the Blowfish are embarking on a tour with Barenaked Ladies starting in May.
The first stop of the “Group Therapy Tour” is Virginia Beach, before the bands continue to cities like Atlanta, Tampa, Austin, Texas, Mansfield, Massachusetts and Charlotte.
They'll be performing at KeyBank Pavillion in Burgettstown on Jul. 21, 2019.
It’s crazy to think that next year, #CrackedRearView will be 25 years old. We think it's time to celebrate... with you! We're hitting the road on the #GroupTherapyTour in May 2019 with our good friends @BarenakedLadiesMusic. For first access to the pre-sale happening right NOW, sign up for our email newsletter at hootie.com
Presales are happening now and end on Thursday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.
The tour comes as the group celebrates the 25th anniversary of its hit “Cracked Rear View” album. The band is also releasing a new album to coincide with the tour.
“Cracked Rear View” is among the top 10 most popular albums of all time and includes fan favorites “Hold My Hand, “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You,” The Associated Press reported.
