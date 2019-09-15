Channel 11's news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported that the Slicksville Volunteer Fire Department in Westmoreland County responded to Stonehouse Stables shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
Fire chief Bobby Rosatti said arriving emergency personnel found both horse and rider dead. The rider, a woman who was not immediately identified, was pinned beneath the fallen animal.
Stable owner Jene Chelens told authorities he had been watching the woman ride the horse, Reuben, in an outdoor riding ring but turned his back for a few minutes and returned to find rider and horse on the ground.
A veterinarian was evaluating the animal to determine the cause of death.
