ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Demolition crews tore down a house Friday that was condemned following a landslide that has had a road in Ross Township closed for months.
It didn’t take long for crews to level the house along Reis Run Road, which has been shut down in both directions since the May 31 landslide.
The house had to be brought down before crews can begin work to repair the landslide.
Repairs have been delayed because Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said debris could not be removed from the road without the hillside failing. In addition, PennDOT had to wait to get approval from a judge to access the private property.
The house was originally scheduled to be demolished Monday, but the contractor had to wait for the results of asbestos tests.
The road was closed for several months in 2018 after a landslide in the same area.
Since the area is landslide-prone, PennDOT will stabilize the hillside. Weather permitting, work is scheduled to be completed by late November.
