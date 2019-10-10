ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Repairs after a landslide that has had a road in Ross Township closed for nearly five months will start Monday, officials said.
Reis Run Road was shut down in both directions after the May 31 landslide that also led to a home being condemned.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said debris could not be removed from the road without the hillside failing.
In addition, PennDOT had to wait to get approval from a judge to access the private property. Now that the approval has been given, work can begin.
"Starting on Monday, we are going to start to move the dirt off the road and demolish the house and make repairs to the roadway," a PennDOT spokesperson said.
The road was closed for several months in 2018 after a landslide in the same area.
