How do schools decide when to close for cold weather?

A number of schools canceled classes on Monday because of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills.
Wind chills approached 10 below zero in much of the area Monday and into the afternoon, with temperatures in the single digits.
Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith is getting reactions from people in the districts and asking school officials what goes into their decision-making process, for Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
