How do schools decide when to close/delay during cold weather?

Subzero wind chills are likely late Tuesday night into Friday morning as arctic air pours into the region. Actual air temperatures will be in the single digits Wednesday and Thursday, with record lows possible Thursday morning across the area.
We're talking to districts across the area about how they decide to cancel or delay classes during bitter cold temperatures, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
A number have schools have already canceled or delayed classes for Wednesday, but how do they decide?
Most school districts will start monitoring weather reports the evening before and early morning on the day of.
The Bethel Park School District says delaying school is always preferable to closing, but the safety of staff and students is always the determining factor.
The North Allegheny School District said they have guidelines in place that help them make the decision to cancel early or delay school.
When it comes to cold weather, they said they will generally call a 2-hour delay if the forecast calls for a wind chill advisory of 20 degrees below 0 or less. They said they will generally cancel if the forecast calls for a wind chill warning of more than 20 degrees below 0.
The Greensburg Salem School District is just one of the districts across the area that have a lot of kids that walk to school. Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is asking the district if this factor goes into their decision making.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind chill warnings, advisories issued as temperatures drop
- LIVE UPDATES: School closings and delays
- 11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area
- VIDEO: 7 tips to keep your pets safe during winter weather
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}