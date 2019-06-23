HUGE NUMBER OF WINNERS IN NC LOTTERY: Jackpot: More than 2,000 winners in North Carolina lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. - Turns out that zero can be a lucky number.
North Carolina's state lottery Saturday said it set a record payout after the winning numbers in a Pick 4 game came back "0-0-0-0."
The lottery said about 1,000 tickets at $1 were sold and will pay out at $5,000. Another 1,000 tickets were sold for 50 cents, and they will pay out at $2,500. Lottery officials said winners should expect "extended waiting times" when picking up their prizes.
The state said the total payout is $7.8 million. The previous record was $7.5 million in 2012, when the winning Pick 4 numbers were "1-1-1-1."
TRENDING NOW:
- 7 riders killed by truck were part of Marine veterans 'JarHeads' motorcycle club
- Man attacks woman with knife during fight on PAT bus, police say
- New "Steel Curtain" coaster makes first test runs at Kennywood
- VIDEO: Century III Mall to be torn down
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}