  • Human trafficking victims get help from new center

    PITTSBURGH - A new center is helping survivors of human trafficking get back on their feet.

    Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR) gave Channel 11 an exclusive look at its newly established center specifically for victims of human trafficking.

    Executive Director Alison Hall said it’s needed in Pittsburgh, where human trafficking cases are on the rise.

    “It’s a safe place for victims to utilize,” she said. “That’s helpful.”

