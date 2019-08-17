  • Humane officers find 2 dead dogs, 1 severely underweight dog inside man's home

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Humane officers found two dead dogs inside a man's home in Homestead, along with another dog who is severely underweight.

    The dog that was found alive is now at Animal Friends getting the care she needs.

