HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Humane officers found two dead dogs inside a man's home in Homestead, along with another dog who is severely underweight.
The dog that was found alive is now at Animal Friends getting the care she needs.
Channel 11's Michele Newell confronts the owner about the dogs. Hear his explanation, ONLY on 11 at 11.
