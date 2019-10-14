PITTSBURGH - A ticket for a 20-minute hyperloop trip to Pittsburgh from Columbus could cost $30. Travelers could get to Chicago from Columbus in less than an hour according to preliminary feasibility study reports.
But it could be a few years – actually, decades – before those speedy, cost-effective trips become a reality, if they do.
Construction of the first legs of the Midwest Connect route could start in the 2020s if regulatory guidance and funding fall in line, said Thea Walsh, director of transportation and infrastructure development for the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission. But a full build-out to Chicago and through the Appalachian foothills of eastern Ohio might stretch two to three decades.
