    LIGONIER, Pa. - Nearly two years after a boy fell from the Rollo Coaster at Idlewild and Soak Zone, the ride will reopen this season with safety improvements, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    It was Aug. 11, 2016, when a 3-year-old boy was thrown from the wooden rollercoaster, resulting in a head injury that left him hospitalized.

    Since then, Idlewild has added a new passenger train and improved safety restraints leading up to the 80-year-old coaster’s return to operation, TribLIVE reported.

    The amusement park’s director of marketing told TribLIVE that the new train arrived last week, and test runs will be conducted over the next month.

    Before parkgoers are allowed back on the ride, the state will have to recertify it, the director of marketing said.

