    NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The smokestacks at the former Shenango Coke Works were demolished on Tuesday.

    The plant has been closed since 2016.

    Allegheny County inspectors will continue to monitor the air to see if there are any risks to the public after the Shenango Coke Works are leveled.

    Some communities along the north shore of the Ohio River in that area are concerned.

    Ben Avon Mayor Melanie Holcomb said there is an emergency alert system in place for residents if air quality becomes an issue

    Emergency managers in the county recommend residents close their windows and doors and turn off their air conditioning if an alert is issued. 

    Viewers asked channel 11 about the possibility of asbestos in the smoke stacks, so we asked the health department, which said it took several samples and “none of these samples showed asbestos, and we have no reason to believe there are any asbestos concerns with this implosion.”

     

