  • Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI, won't be put on leave

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Channel 11 is working on a breaking story in Westmoreland County.  

    Westmoreland County Bureau Reporter Melanie Marsalko confirmed a sheriff’s deputy has been charged with DUI.  

    The charge against Caitlyn Kralovic stems from an accident in North Huntingdon this weekend.  

    We’ve learned Kralovic was off-duty at the time.  

    Marsalko just spoke with the Westmoreland County sheriff.

