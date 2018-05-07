Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI, won't be put on leave

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Channel 11 is working on a breaking story in Westmoreland County.
Westmoreland County Bureau Reporter Melanie Marsalko confirmed a sheriff’s deputy has been charged with DUI.
The charge against Caitlyn Kralovic stems from an accident in North Huntingdon this weekend.
We’ve learned Kralovic was off-duty at the time.
Marsalko just spoke with the Westmoreland County sheriff.
