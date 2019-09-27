  • Impossible Burger now available at several Pittsburgh-area GetGo locations

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Six Pittsburgh-area GetGo locations are among the first convenience stores in the country to serve the Impossible Burger.

    The Impossible Burger is plant-based, “made mostly of water, plant proteins, sunflower oil, coconut oil, and heme, a protein molecule that is found in all living things,” a news release said.

    The burger became available Thursday at the following GetGo locations:

    • Carnegie
    • Southside Works
    • Monroeville
    • McKnight Road in the North Hills
    • Robinson Crossroads
    • Bridgeville

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories