PITTSBURGH - Six Pittsburgh-area GetGo locations are among the first convenience stores in the country to serve the Impossible Burger.
The Impossible Burger is plant-based, “made mostly of water, plant proteins, sunflower oil, coconut oil, and heme, a protein molecule that is found in all living things,” a news release said.
The burger became available Thursday at the following GetGo locations:
- Carnegie
- Southside Works
- Monroeville
- McKnight Road in the North Hills
- Robinson Crossroads
- Bridgeville
