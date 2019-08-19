  • Inclusive playground opens at The Children's Home of Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - It's a playground for all, and it's officially open to the public.

    It's located at the Children's Home of Pittsburgh and Lemieux Family Center on Penn Avenue.

    The new playground features sensory tunnels and a wheelchair swing and will be fully-equipped to provide not only medically fragile kids at the Children's Home with limitless play, but all of the children in the community. 

    Pittsburgh Steeler Josh Dobbs was there to celebrate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

    We're told PNC raised funds to make this playground possible. 

