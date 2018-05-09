Somebody could be spying on you and you may not even know it.
There are new cases across the country of drones peeping inside people's homes.
It’s happening in the bedroom, in the bathroom, anywhere in your house. How do you know somebody is spying on you during your most private intimate moments?
Drones are so easy to buy that no one knows who has one. Hobby and recreational drones are unregistered, so you can buy them for cash and no one knows.
It's a new crime – the laws and how you can protect yourself coming up on TODAY.
