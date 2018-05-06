  • 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon: Teferi wins men's division; Devore takes women's division

    PITTSBURGH - Despite the rainy start, nearly 40,000 participants took to Pittsburgh streets for the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon Sunday. 

    The winner of the men's division was Fikadu Girma Teferi, who finished the full marathon in just over 2 hours 13 minutes. 

    Sydney Devore finished first in the women's division finishing the full marathon in about 2 hours and 32 minutes. 

    Antonio Cardona and Morgan Camerlo were the winners in the men's and women's divisions for the half marathon.  

    Kenneth Bestine was the first to cross the finish line in the handcycle division. 

    This was the 10th year for the Pittsburgh Marathon.

    Runners participated in the handcycle event, the half marathon and the full marathon. 

    Marathon runners weaved through 26.2 scenic miles of riverfront trails, historic parks, neighborhoods and attractions. There is a time limit of 7 hours. 

