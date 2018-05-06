PITTSBURGH - Despite the rainy start, nearly 40,000 participants took to Pittsburgh streets for the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon Sunday.
PHOTOS: The 2018 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon
The winner of the men's division was Fikadu Girma Teferi, who finished the full marathon in just over 2 hours 13 minutes.
26.2 miles in 02:13:46.20. Wow! Huge congrats to Gold Medal Winner of the Men's Division of the @DICKS Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon: Fikadu Girma Teferi!#RunnerofSteel #10yearsrunning pic.twitter.com/JIBqDL9LVN— Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 6, 2018
Sydney Devore finished first in the women's division finishing the full marathon in about 2 hours and 32 minutes.
26.2 Miles in 02:32:38- That's impressive!!— Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 6, 2018
Congratulations to Gold Medal Winner of the Women's Division of the @DICKS Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon: Sydney Devore!#RunnerofSteel #10yearsrunning pic.twitter.com/nvRaIJlhRA
Antonio Cardona and Morgan Camerlo were the winners in the men's and women's divisions for the half marathon.
Now that's FAST!! Congratulations to Antonio Cardona (01:08:44) and Morgan Camerlo (01:22:39) for finishing the @UPMCHealthPlan Pittsburgh Half Marathon with amazing times! #10yearsrunning pic.twitter.com/KWyn8VGErV— Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 6, 2018
Kenneth Bestine was the first to cross the finish line in the handcycle division.
Congrats to all of our finishers of the @PNCBank Handcycle Division of the 2018 @DICKS Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon and winner Kenneth Bestine. pic.twitter.com/ZFBaeVQDq8— Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 6, 2018
This was the 10th year for the Pittsburgh Marathon.
And they’re off! @WPXI pic.twitter.com/UEQ54sdqGs
— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) May 6, 2018
Runners participated in the handcycle event, the half marathon and the full marathon.
Marathon runners weaved through 26.2 scenic miles of riverfront trails, historic parks, neighborhoods and attractions. There is a time limit of 7 hours.
