  • Investigation into questionable trip made by Pittsburgh school district administrators

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Anthony Hamlet had nothing to say to reporters Monday night about a questionable trip he and other administrators took last month.

    The trip to Cuba was funded by taxpayer money.

    The question is if it was approved by the board.

