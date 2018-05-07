  • Investigation underway into suspicious house fire

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Fire officials are calling a fire that broke out Monday morning at a house in Aliquippa suspicious.

    The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Franklin Avenue. It is believed to have started on the second floor, investigators said.

    Officials said the house was abandoned and had no electricity.

    No one was hurt.

