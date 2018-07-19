A Greensburg teenager is charged with allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the middle school on the first day of classes.
Austin Tressler, 18, faces two counts of terroristic threats after allegedly making the comments Tuesday in his father’s garage with others present, according to the criminal complaint.
We're working to learn more about these alleged threats for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Police were tipped off by a juvenile who was in the garage at that time and said Tressler, who is homeschooled, also claimed another male would join him in the shooting, according to the criminal complaint.
Tressler's mother told police the alleged threats may have been related to harassment suffered by Tressler's sister at Greensburg Salem Middle School at the end of the school year, according to the criminal complaint.
While police initially feared Tressler had access to at least one unsecured rifle the juvenile saw in the garage, it turned out to be a BB gun, according to the criminal complaint. Tressler's father told police he does own hunting rifles, but they are secured.
TRENDING NOW:
- Kennywood set to reveal what's being built in former Log Jammer space
- Woman hits 16-year-old sister with car, later assaults officers
- 2 wounded when shots fired in parking area
- RAW VIDEO: Explosion at Army depot in Pa.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}