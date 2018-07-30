LOCH LYNN, Md - Investigators in Maryland are asking for help in locating a missing elderly man.
The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office has activated a Silver Alert for 94-year-old Neil Donald Wolfe.
Related Headlines
He’s missing from the 100 block of East 3rd Avenue in Loch Lynn, Maryland.
Wolfe’s last contact with his family was on July 24.
His vehicle is a 2008 light gray, 4-door, Chevrolet Impala. License plate number is 7BD1528.
Anyone with information about Wolfe’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office at 301-334-1911.
TRENDING NOW:
- New dad shot dead after defending black man against racial slurs in bar
- 3 people rescued from Mon River near Hot Metal Bridge
- Former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler dead at 46
- VIDEO: Teen killed when shots fired into group watching fight
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}