    LOCH LYNN, Md - Investigators in Maryland are asking for help in locating a missing elderly man.

    The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office has activated a Silver Alert for 94-year-old Neil Donald Wolfe.

    He’s missing from the 100 block of East 3rd Avenue in Loch Lynn, Maryland.

    Wolfe’s last contact with his family was on July 24.

    His vehicle is a 2008 light gray, 4-door, Chevrolet Impala. License plate number is 7BD1528.

    Anyone with information about Wolfe’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office at 301-334-1911.  

