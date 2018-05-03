MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Allegheny County investigators are asking for help from the public in an unsolved homicide case.
McKees Rocks police responded to a call for multiple shots fired at First Street and Broadway Avenue on Feb. 2.
When officers arrived, they found Tyrone Noaks, 24, shot in the passenger seat of a car on nearby Saint John Street.
Noaks was transported to the hospital, where he died a few weeks later from complications related to being shot.
A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information in the case. Police encourage anyone with information about the case to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477.
