    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Allegheny County investigators are asking for help from the public in an unsolved homicide case. 

    McKees Rocks police responded to a call for multiple shots fired at First Street and Broadway Avenue on Feb. 2.

    When officers arrived, they found Tyrone Noaks, 24, shot in the passenger seat of a car on nearby Saint John Street. 

    Noaks was transported to the hospital, where he died a few weeks later from complications related to being shot. 

     A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information in the case.  Police encourage anyone with information about the case to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477.

     

