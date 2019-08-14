PITTSBURGH - It was a year ago today when Pennsylvania released its grand jury report on sex abuse in the Catholic church.
The report is still having a huge impact, not only in the state but around the world.
The investigation into Catholic dioceses documented allegations of child sexual abuse by 301 Catholic priests and cover-ups by church officials.
It started a federal grand jury probe, as well as similar investigations in 18 states.
The investigation led to the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the former bishop of Pittsburgh and archbishop of Washington, D.C.
The grand jury report also unleashed a wave of new abuse reports. Pennsylvania has logged close to 2.000 new complaints.
The Greensburg diocese referred 78 complaints to the Westmoreland County district attorney.
The Pittsburgh diocese referred more than 300 new allegations to the Allegheny County district attorney.
Bishop David Zubik issued a statement on the anniversary that said in part:
"It has been one year since the release of the Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report on child sexual abuse by clergy, and the Church is profoundly indebted to those courageous victims/survivors who have helped us grow in understanding of the damage caused by sexual abuse and of how the Church community can offer them understanding and support. We are grateful, and humbled, by the victims/survivors who have reached out to help us help them. It is my prayer that all victims/survivors will feel welcome and have a sense of belonging in our parishes, to whatever extent they desire to be involved in the Church."
