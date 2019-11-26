  • It's National Cake Day! Celebrate with a Pittsburgh-themed cake

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Thanksgiving is just a few days away, but if you're looking for a reason to satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further. 

    Nov. 26 is National Cake Day, and what better way to celebrate than with this Pittsburgh-themed cake from Bethel Bakery. 

    The custom cake features everything we love about Pittsburgh, including Mister Rogers, the incline, Heinz Ketchup and, of course, a Primanti Bros sandwich. 

