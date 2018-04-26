It's back! Allergy season is here and that means all of the symptoms that go with it

PITTSBURGH - It may not be summer yet, but it is allergy season and if you have been sniffling and sneezing a lot over the last couple of weeks, there's a good reason why.
As trees in our area are starting to bloom and flower, pollen in the air is increasing at a rapid rate.
Related Headlines
Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., meteorologist Scott Harbaugh explains what's behind the recent uptick.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 WEATHER APP
Tree pollen is high Thursday, and that's a predominant factor this time of the year.
Grass pollen has not started yet.
TRENDING NOW:
- Elementary teacher one of dozens charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation
- Teen was driving 106 mph in senior skip day crash that killed best friend, prosecutors say
- Police: Man shot to death while on way to mother's home
- VIDEO: Former police officer suspected as 'Golden State Killer'
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}