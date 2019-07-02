JEANNETTE, Pa. - It’s been 34 years this week since a local woman and her 10-year-old daughter vanished.
After all this time, there’s never been any clues of their whereabouts or an arrest in the case.
Janet Shuglie would be 70 years old this month. She disappeared after leaving a Somerset County motel in June of 1985.
Channel 11 is talking to her brother and sister about the cold case, and how they’re still searching for answers all these years later.
TRENDING NOW:
- Investigators need help identifying abandoned toddler, finding her family
- Pa. native dies of flesh-eating bacteria after a fall on Gulf Coast beach
- UPMC reports 12 cases of MRSA at Children's Hospital NICU
- VIDEO: Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}