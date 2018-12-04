EXPORT, Pa. - A soldier from Export, Westmoreland County, died Sunday after sustaining injuries from an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan on Nov. 27.
Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary, 24, died in Landstuhl, Germany, as a result of the injuries he suffered in late November while in Andar District, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, the Department of Defense announced Monday.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., his wife tells Channel 11 about the final moments she shared with her husband and how she's making sure his legacy lives on.
McClary is survived by his wife and two sons. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado.
Three other service members -- including 25-year-old Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, of Beaver County -- were killed in the explosion. Two others were wounded.
The incident is under investigation, the DOD said.
It was the deadliest attack against U.S. forces in Afghanistan this year. The Taliban claimed responsibility.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
