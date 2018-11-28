A Beaver County native was one of three American service members killed by a roadside bomb on Tuesday in Afghanistan.
The Department of Defense confirmed Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, 25, was one of three U.S. service members killed in the explosion outside Ghazni. The Talban claimed responsibility for the attack.
Three other American service members and an American contractor were injured, the DOD said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Student charged after posting picture with AR-15, advising students not to go to school
- Mother charged with assaulting infant until baby was unresponsive
- Man shot 15 years ago in downtown Pittsburgh parking garage dies in hospital
- VIDEO: Trump threatens GM over plant closures
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
An armored personnel carrier hit the bomb in the Shahbaz neighborhood near Ghazni, a city of more than 250,000 people in central Afghanistan. It was the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in a nearly 18 months.
Elchin, who grew up in Hookstown, was a member of the Air Force’s Special Operations unit. The Beaver Area School District superintendent remembered him as “a young man with a kind heart who was studious, curious about life and loved his family.”
“As his middle school principal, I remember him being a friendly and reserved student,” Dr. Carrie Rowe said in a statement. “In middle school, he played in the band and enjoyed learning to design and make things in the wood and metal shop.”
The two other service members killed were Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, 29, of Lexington, Virginia, and Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, 39, of Brush Prairie, Washington, the DOD said.
Elchin was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron, based at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}