  • Jefferson Hills board turns down UPMC zoning permit

    By: Paul J. Gough  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - The Jefferson Hills Zoning Hearing Board voted Monday night to deny a zoning permit for a hospital UPMC had planned to build in Jefferson Hills.

    The decision, which lawyers in the case said was made without immediately distributing the findings, followed several months of deliberation and multiple nights of hearings of the board where a residents' group opposing UPMC South, the borough and UPMC all presented cases. UPMC had planned to build a hospital in parcels of land off Route 51 that include the Practice T golf center and a former drive-in movie theater.

