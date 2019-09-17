PITTSBURGH - The Jefferson Hills Zoning Hearing Board voted Monday night to deny a zoning permit for a hospital UPMC had planned to build in Jefferson Hills.
The decision, which lawyers in the case said was made without immediately distributing the findings, followed several months of deliberation and multiple nights of hearings of the board where a residents' group opposing UPMC South, the borough and UPMC all presented cases. UPMC had planned to build a hospital in parcels of land off Route 51 that include the Practice T golf center and a former drive-in movie theater.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fire burning, possibly bringing down power lines in Westmoreland County
- Sullivan lauds ‘fight' vs. loaded Buffalo lineup
- Lawmaker proposes raising age for tobacco, vaping products in Pennsylvania
- VIDEO: Calls for WPIAL to investigate after alleged racial slurs during high school soccer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}