UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The Penguins' lineup for their exhibition opener against the Sabres this evening looked like something you might see, in well, an exhibition opener.
Which is to say, lots of guys who won't see an NHL game this season unless they have cable TV.
You can read more on DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out for season after elbow injury
- Steelers trading 2020 first-round pick for Dolphins DB
- Calls for WPIAL to investigate after alleged racial slurs during high school soccer
- VIDEO: girl, 10, contracts brain-eating amoeba while swimming in river, family says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}