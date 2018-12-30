Jet bridge failure injures 6 at Baltimore airport

The airport tweeted Saturday night that six people had been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries due to the incident at Gate E-10.
Partial equipment failure involving jet bridge at #BWI Gate E-10. BWI Fire & Rescue Dept responded, along w/ mutual aid. Preliminary info indicates 6 individuals transported to local hospitals w/ non-life-threatening injuries.— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 30, 2018
A jet bridge is the hallway structure leading to the plane that passengers use to board the aircraft.
The airport says the jet bridge will stay closed until an investigation is complete. It says the aircraft has been moved and the incident has not caused further impacts to the airport's operations.
No further information was immediately available.
