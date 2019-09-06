  • Man arrested after allegedly breaking into local jewelry store

    PITTSBURGH - A man was arrested and charged after police say officers found him on the roof of a local jewelry store.

    Police said they were called just after 5 a.m. to Henne Jewelers on Walnut Street for a burglar alarm. When officers arrived, they did not find any signs that someone had broken into the building.

    Investigators said a key holder allowed officers inside where they found debris and ceiling tile remnants in a back office. Police said an air duct was exposed in the damaged ceiling.

    Once on the roof, officers found Vincent Legrande, 22, hiding by the air conditioners and ventilation systems.

    Legrande, according to police, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, possessing instruments of crime, and criminal mischief among other charges.

