0 Jordan Brown's father speaks out after son's murder conviction overturned

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to overturn the murder conviction of Jordan Brown in the 2009 shooting death of his father’s pregnant fiancée, the now 20-year-old’s father and attorneys spoke out Monday.

A 5-0 ruling Wednesday reversed the finding by a juvenile court judge that Brown was guilty of first-degree murder and homicide of an unborn child.

PREVIOUS STORY: Teen convicted of killing father's fiancée, unborn child released from juvenile detention

Brown was 11 years old when prosecutors said he shot 26-year-old Kenzie Houk, who was eight months pregnant, in the head and then went to school.

The state’s Supreme Court ruled prosecutors did not provide enough evidence to support a conviction.

Attorney Dennis Elisco said Brown’s father is grateful and happy about the decision.

TRENDING NOW:

"He was the youngest person in American jurisprudence in the history of American justice to be facing adult charges for homicide as an 11-year-old," Elisco said.

Brown’s father and attorneys spoke during a news conference Monday.

"Half of his life he has spent in this system to get to this final day today," Chris Brown, Jordan's father, said Monday.

Jordan Brown © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Elisco says he believes the public's interest only grew after someone at the Lawrence County Jail released the booking photo of Brown.

The 11-year-old's photo made it to the cover of a London newspaper.

"The headline simply read the world's youngest monster. That fueled a media frenzy," Elisco said.

He said the whole thing was a lengthy, unnecessary process and they feel clearing Brown's name is long overdue.

"It's extraordinarily rare that the case with this magnitude was overturned on lack of evidence," said Brown's attorney Collafella.

He believes there was a rush to judgment.

"We should all learn from what happened here and that Jordan is a very strong young man," Collafella.

DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

"As any parent could imagine it's something I wouldn't wish on any other parent out there," said Chris Brown.

With Jordan Brown close by his side, Chris Brown shared how he felt when he learned that his son was exonerated.

"Kind of bittersweet, so to speak. Overwhelmed with joy," said Chris Brown.

Both attorneys say they would like the investigation to be reopened so that the Brown's family can finally have justice.

Chris said Jordan plans on living life like any normal 20 year old. He will be attending college and pursuing a degree in computer science.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.