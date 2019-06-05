Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph James has ruled that the Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustments “improperly determined” and “incorrectly granted” the approvals for a plan to renovate an aging Butler Street warehouse building into a new Lawrence Food Hall.
The decision was registered on the last day of May more than six months after a nearby business, the Abbey on Butler, joined by a neighborhood resident, filed a legal challenge against the plan by Lawrenceville residents Brett Minarik, Katie LaForest and Phoebe Fraser to establish a new food hall in the long underused 6,000-square-foot building at 4609 Butler Street.
