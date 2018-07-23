  • Jury finds man guilty of shooting, killing 2 sisters in attempted robbery

    PITTSBURGH - The man accused of shooting and killing two sisters in McKeesport last year has just been found guilty by a jury of second degree murder.

    Kylee Lankford was with another man when they planned to rob someone at a home on Gross Street.

    According to police paperwork, Kimberly Lesko and Melodie Robb, were randomly chosen.

    Lankford received a mandatory life sentence.

