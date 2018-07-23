PITTSBURGH - The man accused of shooting and killing two sisters in McKeesport last year has just been found guilty by a jury of second degree murder.
Kylee Lankford was with another man when they planned to rob someone at a home on Gross Street.
Related Headlines
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan is in the courtroom getting reaction to the verdict and will have more, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
#BREAKING: 20yo Kylee Lankford found guilty of 2nd degree murder in shooting deaths of McKeesport sisters. #WPXI— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) July 23, 2018
>>PREVIOUS STORY: 1 man arrested, 1 at large in triple shooting that killed 2 sisters
According to police paperwork, Kimberly Lesko and Melodie Robb, were randomly chosen.
Lankford received a mandatory life sentence.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman impaled by unattended beach umbrella, police say
- 28 hurt after 2 buses involved in crash in downtown Pittsburgh
- Toronto shooting: 2 killed, suspect dead after gunman shoots 14 in Greektown, police say
- VIDEO: Man drowns saving children from rip current
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}