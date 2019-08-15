PITTSBURGH - The owners of the Just Ducky Tours, a Pittsburgh-based amphibious tour boat company, have sent their eight-vehicle amphibious fleet, all of its spare parts and a Molly’s Trolley off to auction after announcing plans to cancel operations for the 2019 season.
In June, Just Ducky Tours co-founder Michael Cohen said that his company was unable to secure proper insurance after a duck boat accident in Missouri killed 17 passengers in 2018. At the time, he said the company's 50 employees had been laid off the previous September, and that he hoped someone in Pittsburgh would buy the company.
