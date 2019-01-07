  • Juvenile transported to hospital after incident at psychiatric hospital

    NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A juvenile was transported to a hospital following an incident at the Southwood Psychiatric Hospital in Washington County, according to 911 dispatchers.

    Dispatchers said there was an incident with patients and staff members at the facility on Linden Creek Road in North Strabane Township. 

    One juvenile was transported to a hospital, and one staff member was evaluated at the scene.

    No other details were immediately available. 

