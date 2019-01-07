PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An 18-year-old student has been arrested for a threat that has the South Butler County School District on a precautionary lockdown Monday, according to the district’s website.
The Penn Township Police Department reported the “serious threat to student safety” to the school district, the notice on the district’s website said.
According to a criminal complaint, a Snapchat video showed Jason Bowen, of Middlesex Township, firing multiple rounds from an AK-style rifle. The video included the caption, “Training for prom walk,” police said.
“No credible threat to the district or its students remains,” the district’s website said. “The district will be operating with tightened security for the foreseeable future.”
As a precautionary measure, the district is on a modified lockdown Monday. Non-essential visitors are asked to not report to the district, and no visitors will be permitted to enter school buildings.
A search of Bowen’s room uncovered brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia.
Bowen is charged with terroristic threats, prohibited offensive weapons, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and causing catastrophe.
In addition to the Snapchat video, an Instagram photo that reportedly surfaced in February 2018 shows a male resembling Bowen giving a thumbs up in relation to the Sandy Hook school shooting, the criminal complaint said.
