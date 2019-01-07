CANONSBURG, Pa. - One person is dead and 4 others have been taken to a hospital for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Canonsburg.
Emergency responders were called Monday morning to an apartment building on Grace Street.
Investigators said a faulty furnace is being blamed.
