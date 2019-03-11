  • Keeper rescues animal from freezing water at Pittsburgh Zoo

    PITTSBURGH - A zookeeper raced into freezing water to rescue an animal at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

    Zoo officials said a young nyala accidentally stepped into a pond when it ventured next to the water to graze on grass Saturday morning.

    The keeper had just guided nyala and ostriches into the yard before the incident happened and was standing nearby. She was able to quickly wade in after the nyala, picking him up and getting him back on land, zoo officials said.

    There were no injuries.

