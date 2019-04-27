Kennywood begins opening for 2019 summer season

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - If you have a Kennywood season pass, you can be among the first people inside the park for 2019.
The amusement park opens Saturday for its 121st season.
If you do not have a season pass, you'll have to wait until next Saturday, May 4 for it to open.
It'll be open daily starting May 23.
