  • Kennywood running special deals on tickets over holiday weekend

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - If your Memorial Day weekend plans have some gaps, Kennywood has some special deals planned.

    The park said tickets will be buy one, get one free on Sunday, May 26. On Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, the park said they will designate that a Smart Day.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts about BREAKING news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Kennywood said they will also have their Ribs & Blues Festival over the holiday weekend with "sides of tasty food and souful tunes."

    Click here for more information about the deals

    Amusement parks not your thing? Check out 11 other things to do around Pittsburgh this weekend.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories