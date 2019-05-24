PITTSBURGH - If your Memorial Day weekend plans have some gaps, Kennywood has some special deals planned.
The park said tickets will be buy one, get one free on Sunday, May 26. On Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, the park said they will designate that a Smart Day.
Kennywood said they will also have their Ribs & Blues Festival over the holiday weekend with "sides of tasty food and souful tunes."
Just like the world’s highest inversion that will soon sit at the end of this 220-foot-tall lift hill, The Steel Curtain will be worth the wait! #SteelCurtain pic.twitter.com/4f89uxmaFE— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) May 22, 2019
Click here for more information about the deals
Amusement parks not your thing? Check out 11 other things to do around Pittsburgh this weekend.
