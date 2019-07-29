PITTSBURGH - Theme parks across the country go all out in the hopes of scaring you silly, and that includes Kennywood's Phantom Fright Nights, right here in Pittsburgh. USA Today says the annual Halloween event is among the 10 best in the country.
>>>>>RELATED: More info on Phantom Fright Nights this fall
The national publication is looking for your vote to crown the best theme park event. USA Today said it "asked a panel of theme park experts to pick their favorite Halloween events."
You have until noon Aug. 26 to vote for your favorite event. The winner will be announced on Friday, Sept. 6.
CLICK HERE to vote for your favorite!
TRENDING NOW:
- 6 firefighters hurt in massive fire that destroyed popular Penn Hills plaza
- Father sentenced for not contacting 911 when child was being abused
- Actress Viola Davis takes break from shooting film to ride Kennywood's Steel Curtain
- Man gets JuJu Smith-Schuster's autograph tattooed on head
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}