  • Kennywood Fright Nights nominated for best Halloween theme park event

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Theme parks across the country go all out in the hopes of scaring you silly, and that includes Kennywood's Phantom Fright Nights, right here in Pittsburgh. USA Today says the annual Halloween event is among the 10 best in the country.

    >>>>>RELATED: More info on Phantom Fright Nights this fall

    The national publication is looking for your vote to crown the best theme park event. USA Today said it "asked a panel of theme park experts to pick their favorite Halloween events."

    You have until noon Aug. 26 to vote for your favorite event. The winner will be announced on Friday, Sept. 6.

    CLICK HERE to vote for your favorite!

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories