McKEESPORT, Pa. - A father was sentenced Monday for not telling police his girlfriend was abusing their toddler.
Andre Price Jr. was sentenced to 11 to 23 months and four years of probation.
Price pleaded guilty earlier this year to child endangerment charges. He admitted that his girlfriend, Christian Clark, had sent him videos that showed her abusing their son and threatening to kill him.
Police said Clark killed her 17-month-old son and tried to kill her 2-year-old daughter. Clark pleaded guilty to homicide and attempted homicide.
Price said tearfully to Judge Edward Borkowski that he was sorry and repeatedly said he missed his son.
After the sentencing, he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
