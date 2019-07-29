  • Father sentenced for not contacting 911 when child was being abused

    Updated:

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - A father was sentenced Monday for not telling police his girlfriend was abusing their toddler.

    Andre Price Jr. was sentenced to 11 to 23 months and four years of probation.  

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Price pleaded guilty earlier this year to child endangerment charges.  He admitted that his girlfriend, Christian Clark, had sent him videos that showed her abusing their son and threatening to kill him.

    >>PREVIOUSMother accused of killing 1-year-old son reaches plea deal

    Suspect: Christian Clark
    Suspect: Christian Clark
    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Police said Clark killed her 17-month-old son and tried to kill her 2-year-old daughter. Clark pleaded guilty to homicide and attempted homicide. 

    Price said tearfully to Judge Edward Borkowski that he was sorry and repeatedly said he missed his son.  

    After the sentencing, he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs. 

    WPXI's Lori Houy was in the courtroom for Price's sentencing and talked with his attorney for Channel 11 News at Noon. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories