PITTSBURGH - "It's one of the most wonderful things that's ever happened to me."
Kim Howell could hardly believe how lucky she was. Her home was getting much needed repairs in Stowe Township. And it was all free.
"I've had major water problems and they're putting in french drains for me. They've just done more and over and above than I could have ever imagined," Howell said.
She's a cancer survivor and she had a big house with some major issues. That's where local businesses stepped in to make her the recipient of the 9th Annual Labor of Love.
Started by an owner of Pittsburgh Drain Guys in 2011, they cleaned up Howell's yard and basement, put in drains, rebuilt a fence, a gate and a stone wall, repaired the roof and put in new gutters, among other things.
