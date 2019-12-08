EASTLAKE, Ohio - Federal geologists say a small earthquake just off the Lake Erie shoreline shook cities east of Cleveland.
The 2.6 magnitude quake struck Saturday morning and could be felt in several Ohio cities, including in downtown Cleveland. There haven’t been any reports of damage so far.
It’s the second 2.6 magnitude quake since one hit in mid-October. The latest one was centered about three miles north of the city of Eastlake.
Both of those were much lighter than a 4.2 magnitude event that struck Ohio just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie in June.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says at least 200 earthquakes with epicenters in Ohio since 1776. Among those, at least 15 caused minor damage of some kind.
