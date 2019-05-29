0 Flooding, trees down, landslides across the area following powerful storms

PITTSBURGH - Severe storms moved through the Pittsburgh area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, causing flooding and mudslides.

Hundreds of power outages have also been reported across the area.

Fawn Twp.

Bull Creek Road was closed because of flooding from Bull Creek.

Two homes had to be evacuated and the Red Cross was called to help those families.

Hampton Twp.

A large tree was blocking Route 8 at McCully Road. Another tree fell onto Harts Run Road.

There was also debris and rushing water.

CLEARING THE MUD from Route 8 in Hampton. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/oWtofncSEI — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 29, 2019

Harmar Twp.

Mud and debris was left on Guys Run Road following the storms, but traffic could still get through.

Jackson Twp.

People have been rescued from rushing water on Porter Cove Road.

One woman told Channel 11 she can't leave her home.

McCandless

North Allegheny High School is without power and there's no timeline for when it will be restored.

The district is trying to avoid extending the school year and using another weather make-up day next week, according to a tweet.

There is no timeframe for power being restored at NASH. If and when the power is restored, NASH students will be bused back to NASH. NASH students who purchase lunch will be able to do so at NAI. (3/4) — North Allegheny School District (@NA_Schools) May 29, 2019

Zelienople

The mayor of Zelienople declared a state of emergency Tuesday night.

He urged all residents to stay inside and avoid traveling on several of the main streets.

